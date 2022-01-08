e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

Mumbai: Man kills live-in partner suspecting her fidelity; arrested

PTI
Representative Image | Unsplash

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of his live-in partner doubting her character in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Raju Nile, allegedly attacked the woman, 29, with a sharp weapon at his tenement in the Sangharsh Nagar area in Sakinaka early Thursday, an official said.

He said neighbours of Nile alerted the police after hearing screams of the woman.

Police found the woman lying in a pool of blood with injuries on her throat, stomach, chest and head, he added.

An FIR was registered on the complaint lodged by the sister of the deceased

