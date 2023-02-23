Mumbai: Man killed for attempting to steal a packet of chips, four arrested

UP Shocker! Couple kills girl's minor brother after he sees them in compromising position | Representative Image

The Sewree police have arrested four men for beating to death a 24-year-old footpath dweller, who allegedly attempted to steal a packet of chips on Tuesday in the Darukhana area of Sewree. The victim, Shettoba Vitthal Pawar, was short of cash, the police said. However, when he tried to flick the packet, four people noticed it and started abusing him, before turning violent. The suspects have been identified as Mukhtar Shaikh, 23, Moheen Shaikh, 62, Mohijideen Khan, 25, and Mohammad Shaikh, 28. The victim’s mother approached the police to lodge a complaint.

Read Also Mumbai: First composite steel girder span installed in Sewree as part of MTHL package 1

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)