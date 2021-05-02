Mumbai: Man jumps to death from 4th floor of bldg in Oshiwara

A 30-year-old man ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of his building in Oshiwara on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred when the man was in his house with the family. Police registered an accidental death report in the matter and did not recover any suicide note from the spot.

Police said the deceased identified as Nilesh Sampat Sakpal, a resident of Sai Leela Building in Ganesh Nagar, Jogeshwari (W), was seeking mental health treatment since the last four years and was clinically depressed amid his deteriorating health. Sakpal, who was employed with a private firm, had distanced himself from the relatives and stayed aloof, hardly having any conversations.

On Sunday, his brother came to visit him and his aunt at around 12.30pm, Sakpal jumped from the fourth floor of the building. The neighbours and his family members rushed him to the civic-run Cooper Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police said that the family claimed he was under depression and that could have been the trigger. A case of Accidental Death Report has been recorded at Oshiwara police station and his body was sent for autopsy.