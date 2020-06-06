Mumbai man jumps off Vashi bridge; saved by cops with help from fisherman

The quick response of police officials saved the life of a 40-year-old man who jumped off Vashi bridge on Saturday afternoon. The police rescue was aided by a fisherman who was already in the water for fishing purposes.

The man was later handed over to his family.

The individual, identified as Abdul Abu Baqar Shaikh, is a resident of Chirag Nagar in Ghatkopar. According to the police, Shaikh jumped off Vashi bridge around 12.45 pm. However, a passer-by noticed and informed the police.

Two police constables and a police sub inspector from Vashi police reached the spot and with the help of the fisherman, Shaikh was pulled out of the creek and saved from drowning.

"It was fortunate that there was no high tide when he jumped off from the bridge," said an official from Vashi police station. He added that the active support of Mahendra Koli, the fisherman, had made the task easier.

Police said that there were some family issues which ahd led Shaikh to jump off the Vashi bridge.

"We have warned him and his family and let him go," said a senior official from Vashi police station.