Mumbai: Man involved in wife, daughter's murder nabbed by Bihar cops

The Bihar police recently arrested a man who was involved in the murder of his wife and daughter in Madhepura (Bihar) earlier this month. The police had received information that the suspect is hiding in Mumbai and working at some construction site as a labourer. A police team then disguised themselves as labourers looking for jobs, managed to trace the suspect in the Nagpada area and arrested Mohammad Gibrail.

On August 6, the police received information that the decapitated head of a woman was found within the jurisdiction of Srinagar police station in Madhepura district. The woman was identified as Murshida Khatoon, who was married to Gibrail. The police then visited her residence and found the dead body of her daughter whose throat was slit. Gibrail has been on the run after the incident and became the prime suspect in the case. During investigations, the police learned that Gibrail's cell phone was showing a location in Mumbai Central. The Bihar police then formed a four-member team and dispatched it to Mumbai on August 21.

They had received information that Gibrail is working as a labourer after which the team disguised themselves as labourers too and launched a search for him, police said. The team managed to trace Gibrail at a construction site near the Maratha Mandir cinema and arrested him. He was taken to Bihar where he was produced before the court which remanded him to police custody. Gibrail has told the police that he had suspected his wife of infidelity and hence he killed her and their daughter.

