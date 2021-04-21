Mumbai: Man in his late 20s convicted for stalking minor

A special court designated, on Wednesday, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has convicted a man in his late twenties for stalking a 17-year-old.

The court sentenced him to the period already undergone by him in custody in the case, that is, around five months. The accused had been arrested by the Dongri police on 10 September 2018 after the minor lodged a report against him. He had been granted bail in mid-February 2019.

The victim’s complaint stated that on 9 September 2018 she was walking with her elder sister towards Sandhurst Road railway station. The duo realized that the accused, who was known to her, was following them, but they tried to ignore him. He then came by taxi following them and asked them to stop.