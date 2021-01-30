Mumbai Crime Watch: Man held with drugs, cash worth ₹42 lakh

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the city crime branch arrested a 30-year-old man with high quality charas and foreign cannabis worth Rs 40 lakh on Friday. The police also seized cash worth Rs 2.3 lakh from the accused El Alam Peter D'souza.

According to the police, during night patrolling on Friday, a team from Bandra unit of ANC officers found a man moving suspiciously near a housing society at 3rd Road in Khar. When the ANC sleuths searched him 1.12 kg of Malana Cream Charas, 250 grams of foreign origin Cannabis and Rs 2.3 lakh in cash was recovered from his bag.

According to the police, D'souza a resident of Vile Parle was recently moved to a rented flat in Khar from where he used to supply the contraband substances. He used to deliver the drugs to posh localities in Khar and adjoining areas, said police.

Following the seizure D'souza was booked under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act. He was produced before the court on Saturday which remanded him to police custody. Now we are trying to trace the dealers from where he used to procure high quality contraband substances, said police.