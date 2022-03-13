Mumbai: Man held with cannabis worth Rs.1.95 cr at Dahisar

The Dahisar police arrested a 32-year-old man with charas (cannabis) worth ₹1.95 crore on Saturday, the accused identified as Vijay Ramsingh Chauhan a resident of Malwani.

According to the Dahisar police officials, they received a tip-of that Chauhan carrying huge quantity of narcotic drug would entered the city from Dahisar Toll plaza on Saturday evening. Accordingly they laid a trap and apprehended Chauhan as he entered the city around 6.30 pm on Saturday. He was held from Upadhyay Compound near Dahisar Toll plaza on the Western Express Highway. During his search 6.560 kilogram charas valued over ₹1.95 crore in international market was recovered, said police .

Chauhan a resident of Malwani used to procure the contraband substance from a person from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and later sold it in small quantities, the police team will soon leave for Kanpur said police. Chauhan who was booked under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act was produced before the court on Sunday which remanded him four days of police custody.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 06:49 PM IST