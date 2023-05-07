 Mumbai: Man held for trying to usurp friend's assets worth ₹3 lakh
Mumbai: Man held for trying to usurp friend's assets worth ₹3 lakh

Complainant had placed the valuables in the suspect's custody as the former didn't had faith in banking system

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
PTI

Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police in Govandi have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly cheating his friend who had kept gold jewellery and cash worth ₹3 lakh at the former's residence. The suspect later denied keeping any valuables and even cooked up a story of being robbed, with the intent to usurp the assets, said the police.

Unpleasant experience with banking system

According to the police, complainant Marjeena Sheikh, 25, met Zakhullah Mansuri in 2022. The latter assured Sheikh's family that he will keep their money and jewellery safely as the aggrieved didn't have faith in the banking system due to an “unpleasant experience”. Posing faith in Mansuri, Sheikhs kept all their valuables at his residence. Last week when Mansuri was asked to return the assets he denied having them.

Initially, the suspect pretended as if there was a deal between him and the complainant and he took the assets, accordingly, said the cops. “Later, he said that two unknown persons burgled his house and the assets were stolen,” they added.

However, after cross-examining multiple witnesses the police realised that Mansuri is deliberately creating new angles to save himself. The probe revealed that he had spent half of the money that Sheikh had given him. “He spent 50% of the valuables and we managed to recover the remaining half,” added Assistant Sub-Inspector Navnath Kale.

Mansuri was arrested on Friday evening under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), among other provisions. He is currently in police custody.

