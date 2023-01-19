Mumbai: Man held for molesting woman in local train

Representative Image

Mumbai: A middle-aged man who molested a woman inside the packed compartment of a local train on Tuesday was arrested by the Government Railway Police.

According to her complaint, the suspect tried to take advantage of the crowd to unzip his trousers and touch the woman.

The woman and her friend had boarded the 1:18pm Kalyan local at Ghatkopar when the suspect, aged 53, came and stood behind her.

The suspect thought his act wouldn’t be noticed in the crowd, but he was spotted by some commuters, including the woman’s friend, and thrashed.

Meanwhile, another passenger called the railway helpline, following which personnel of the Dombivli station of the GRP arrived and took the man into custody.

The suspect, Shekhar Redij, a resident of Diva, was arrested after the woman lodged a complaint at the Dombivli GRP station. The FIR was then transferred to the Kurla GRP station.

Senior Inspector Walmiki Shardul at the Kurla GRP said the matter is being investigated.

