Mumbai: Man held for kidnapping, sexually assaulting minor | Representational image/ Pixabay

Mumbai: The Bhandup police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

In his statement to the police, the victim’s father said his daughter, a Class 6 student, had gone out on March 8 at around 10:15pm to get a packet of wafers. However, she did not return home until 10:45 when they started wondering about her. “I and some of my friends started asking around in the vicinity, but nobody knew about her. We even checked with bus stops and the Bhandup railway station area but failed to find her after which I went to the police station,” said the victim’s father.

Traced through mobile phone

Two days after her disappearance, the family received a call from an unknown number and it was their daughter informing them about her kidnapping. The victim’s father immediately informed the police who traced the number – which showed the location somewhere in Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Police rescued the minor and arrested the kidnapper and brought him to Mumbai – at Bhandup police station.

“The victim was kept locked in a room and the accused had allegedly sexually assaulted her. The accused’s parents were in the same house but apparently had no idea about the alleged kidnapping,” said police sources.

The accused was arrested under sections 363 (kidnapping), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.