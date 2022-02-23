Mumbai: Man held for indecent acts outside ladies bathroom in Aarey

The Aarey Police in Goregaon (E) arrested a man for allegedly engaging in inappropriate acts outside a public washroom on February 20. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for outraging modesty of a woman.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around noon on Sunday, outside a public washroom in Goregaon (E) for women. The accused, identified as Avdhesh Kumar Yadav, was touching himself inappropriately and masturbating. When the locals noticed Yadav's indecent acts, they alerted the Mumbai Police control room, following which a team from Nirbhaya squad reached the spot.

Immediately swinging into action, police caught Yadav red handed and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for molestation, placing him under arrest. Yadav was produced in a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody. Police said that they immediately filed a report and presented before the magistrate court.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 08:34 PM IST