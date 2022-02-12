Mumbai: Aarey Police arrests 30-year-old tea vendor in film city for stealing scooter

The Aarey Police arrested a 30-year-old tea vendor in the film city for allegedly stealing a scooter from the set of a popular comedy show. The accused acted smart and asked a couple to drag the scooter from the parking space to the highway, in a bid to avert being caught in the CCTV camera.

According to police, the incident occurred on January 31, when the complainant, who appeared as an audience member for a popular comedy show, had left the key of his scooter attached to the vehicle accidentally. The accused, identified as Ankesh Kumar, a first-time offender, saw the keys and stole them.

Police said that Kumar played smart and caught hold of two people who were unable to find a ride home and offered them the keys of two-wheeler, asking them to bring the vehicle on the Western Express Highway (WEH) and eventually they were the ones who got caught in the CCTV cameras.

After the case was registered, police scrutinised the CCTV footage and saw Kumar picking up the scooter after the brother-sister got off.

Subsequently, the Aarey Police arrested Kumar and took him into custody on February 9. He was later produced before a magistrate court and remanded in police custody for further probe.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:00 AM IST