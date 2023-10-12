Mumbai: Man Grabs Passenger's Collar, Pushes Him Out While Standing At Door Of Local Train As Spat Turns Ugly (Watch)

Screengrab of the purported video showing an altercation between two passengers on a running local train in Mumbai. | X

In yet another alarming incident, a video capturing a heated altercation between two passengers aboard a moving Mumbai suburban local train has gone viral. The date and location of this incident remain unconfirmed, but the 21-second video circulating on various social media platforms has raised serious concerns.

The video shows a tense exchange between two commuters perilously close to the open train doors. The situation quickly escalated, with one individual aggressively shoving the other and gripping his collar. The man in the checkered shirt attempted to reason with another passenger, but it ultimately resulted in a physical confrontation. Fortunately, vigilant onlookers swiftly intervened, putting an end to the brawl and preventing potential harm.

This video has ignited widespread concern and attention among the public. Many have expressed their apprehension regarding the frequency of such conflicts within Mumbai's local train system, emphasizing the significant threat they pose to fellow passengers' safety. "The incident underscores the urgent need for measures to ensure the security and well-being of commuters in this bustling metropolitan area" said a passenger activist.

