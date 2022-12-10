e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Man gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment for kissing and groping minor

A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday sentenced a 26-year-old to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for kissing and groping four-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in 2019.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Mumbai: A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday sentenced a 26-year-old to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for kissing and groping four-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in 2019.

Appearing before the court, the minor told that she had been playing with her elder brother on that day around 8 pm. Referring to the convict as 'uncle', she further said that he took her on his lap, kissed her on her mouth and then narrated how he touched her inappropriately on her private part.

The child’s mother and complainant in the case had also testified before the court. She said her daughter had come home crying on that day and looked frightened. Upon enquiry, the child told her about the incident. When asked about the identity of the man, the minor along with her mother went outside the house and pointed towards the man.

Special Judge SC Jadhav convicted him under section 10 of the POCSO Act for aggravated sexual assault, while acquitting him of other charges. Prosecutor Veena Shelar said the prosecution had examined seven witnesses in the case. The special court also imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on the man and directed that Rs5,000 be given as compensation to the victim.

article-image

