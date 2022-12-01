Mumbai: Man held for molestation and assault of underage daughter; booked under POSCO

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A man aged 44 years was arrested by the police for allegedly trying to kill his daughter who was admitted to a hospital due to overdose of sleeping pills. He is also accused of allegedly molesting his underage daughter.

According to a report in TOI, the accused had brought a knife to kill his daughter but he was prevented from attacking her after the doctors and other staff of the private hospital intervened and freed the weapon off his hands.

The accused is identified as a ward attendant at a hospital. Balasaheb Ghavate, Senior inspector of RCF police station, Chembur has confirmed the arrest, but refused to provide any information, saying it is a Pocso case.

The accused used to sexually assault his daughter at home from quite some time. As a result the girl was depressed and experienced a lot of mental pressure. She recently informed her mother that her father used to touch her in an inappropriate manner whenever she was asleep. Hence, as a result of the mental breakdown she end up cosuming excessive sleeping pills.

With the fear of being exposed, the father showed up at the hospital with a knife to end his daughter's life. Failing his attempt of assault, he was arrested by the police and was charged under the Pocso Act and an 'attempt to assault' case.