Mumbai: Man from Andheri duped of Rs 8.7 lakh on pretext of offering job in UAE

A 38-year-old Andheri resident who works in Kuwait has been duped to the tune of Rs. 8.73 lakh by the accused duo, who promised him a job in the gulf country, only to seek his personal details like PAN card among others, but did not offer a job. The accused created fake email ids similar to that of different Indian Ministries and that of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to lure the victim into trap.

As per the complaint registered with the D N Nagar police station on Monday, the victim received a call from an unknown number on January 15. The caller offered him a job of an "operation and process control specialist" with an oil company and also took his interview over the phone, he was also issued a job guarantee certificate by the fraudsters. Later the victim was asked to send all his credentials and education qualification certificates.

Meanwhile, the fraudsters continued to demand money from him in the name of different charges, believing them the victim continued to send them in different accounts as they asked. In the next couple of days the victim sent them total of Rs. 8.73 lakh in parts of Rs. 4.48 lakh, Rs. 2.58 lakh, Rs. 1.53 lakh and Rs.13, 650 in four different bank accounts.

To make victim believe them, the fraudsters created different email ids in the name of different Indian as well as of UAE ministries and issued bogus certificates and kept him engaged.

After spending over Rs. 8.73 lakh when the victim got suspicious and asked them about the job otherwise asked them to refund his money, they stopped entertaining him, said police.

We have registered an offence against two persons namely A Shreenivasan and Manish Sahai which are likely to be fake names. While the process for seeking their bank details and their call details is underway, said police.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 08:20 PM IST