Mumbai: Man Dies After Being Run Over By BMC Garbage Truck Near Dadar Railway Station

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man died outside Dadar railway station after being hit by a BMC garbage truck on Saturday.

The injured person was rushed to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police said that the BMC garbage truck, with the license plate MH 47-Y-6332, had halted near Dadar Railway Station (West) to pick up garbage. Soon after collecting the trash, the driver didn’t notice the man behind the vehicle and accidentally ran over them.

An officer from the Shivaji Park Police Station said that they have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the driver, Surendra Saroj, aged 30, under the CrPC Act 41A. The police have registered the FIR under sections 279 (related to rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (pertaining to causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The deceased has been identified as Anil Chorke, a resident of Jalgaon, who had recently moved to Mumbai and was employed as a labourer in the Dadar area.

