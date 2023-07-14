Mumbai: Man Dies After Being Dragged By Dumper; Driver Arrested

Representative Photo | FP Photo

The Goregaon police arrested a dumper driver on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder on July 12. The accused Parmatmaprasad Sahani, 46, was produced before the court and sent to police custody until July 14.

The victim Narendra Pawar died in the hospital two days after being dragged by a dumper truck in Goregaon.

On Monday, Pawar and his friend, Yash Khopre, entered into an altercation with a dumper driver. Angered by the driver’s expletives, Pawar urged Khopre to block the dumper’s way. Pawar climbed onto the driver’s side of the dumper to confront him, but the driver started the vehicle and dragged Pawar for 400 meters. Pawar sustained several injuries as the dumper approached the divider. Unable to hold on any longer, Pawar fell into the road, suffering extensive head, nose, and leg injuries.

Victim succumbs to injuries

Pawar was immediately rushed to the hospital but succumbed to injuries later. Khopre got the case registered against the driver. “We only want the accused to be in jail and are satisfied with the case registered under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The family of the deceased is not in a state to speak with anyone,” Khopre said.