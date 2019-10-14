Mumbai: Man cheats 48-year-old Bandra woman of Rs 1.22 crore, arrested

On Friday, a 49-year-old man from Nallasopara was arrested by Bandra police for allegedly cheating a 48-year-old woman from Bandra of Rs 1.22 crore.

According to Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Prafulkumar Singh. The cops are also on the lookout for five other accused in the same case. The cops have said that the complainant’s brother created an account for her on a matrimonial site in January 2018. Later, a man named Suraj Sen contacted and expressed an interest in marrying the woman. The man claimed that he was a scientist researching cancer.

After some days, the two began speaking, Sen asked the complainant for money to buy a seed that would aid his research. The complainant agreed to help, after which Sen put her in touch with one Sneha, who was to deliver the seeds. Between January 2018 and September 2018, the complainant deposited Rs 1.22 crore in various accounts. An officer from the Bandra police station, told the Hindustan Times, When the victim asked Sen when he would return the money, he put her in touch with his associates Joshua and Ilos Max Owiyawe. They assured her that she would get her money soon.”

Later when Sen, started ignoring the complainant's calls she realised that she has been cheated. After which she approached Bandra police and registered an FIR against the accused.