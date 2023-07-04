 Mumbai: Man Caught by CISF With ₹3 Cr Foreign Currency at International Airport 
On enquiry, the passenger could not produce any valid document for carrying such an amount of foreign currency.

Updated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
Mumbai: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday apprehended a passenger carrying foreign currency (Dirham) worth approximately Rs 3.08 crore concealed in his hand baggage at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at Mumbai.

According to the Customs, a passenger, an Indian national, who was supposed to travel from Mumbai to Dubai was intercepted and examination of his baggage resulted in recovery for foreign currency.

No valid documents on passenger

On enquiry, the passenger could not produce any valid document for carrying such an amount of foreign currency. The passenger along with the recovered high volume of foreign currency was handed over to Custom Officials for further action in the matter.

"Matter still under follow up investigations," said a Customs official, refusing to share further details.

