Mumbai: Man brutally attacks kitten for coming near him in hotel, animal dies

An FIR has been registered against an unknown person for repeatedly kicking a five-month-old kitten of a restaurant owner in Ghatkopar, when the animal came near him while he was seated in the restaurant for lunch. The kitten died shortly of severe head and mouth injuries and also suffered broken teeth.

The incident that took place on July 3 in Chetan Hotel, Kamraj Nagar, has been caught in the hotel’s CCTV camera. “The person is clearly visible while committing the act,” said Brij Bhanusali, the informant in the case, who runs a non-governmental organisation that works for animals. The complaint was registered on Friday, as the hotel owner was unaware of legal remedies.

As per the complaint lodged in Pant Nagar police station, the man who was approximately aged 35 years, thin and dark in complexion, had come for lunch around 1.10pm to the restaurant. The young male kitten, called Sweety, who was taken care of by the restaurant’s owner, went near the customer. The man immediately kicked the kitten and the animal fell due to the impact. The restaurant owner came to the spot on hearing the cries of his kitten. The customer alleged that the animal had bitten him and; hence, he had retaliated. He soon fled the spot.

The hotel owner took the heavily bleeding kitten to an animal hospital in Deonar with the help of an animal lover in the area. The kitten died of injuries during treatment. He suffered bleeding from the mouth, broken teeth and a swollen head in the attack. The Pant Nagar police has registered an offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.