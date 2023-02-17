Mumbai: Man booked for trying to fly to Iran on forged documents

Mumbai: Man booked for trying to fly to Iran on forged docs | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Sahar police have registered a criminal case against a 30-year-old Chennai resident for allegedly attempting to fly to Iran by furnishing a forged e-migrate letter and forged ship joining letter.



The complainant in the case is CM Sawant, posted as an immigration officer at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

On Wednesday, Sawant was processing a passenger at the counter for an immigration check. The man had furnished his passport, CDC, boarding pass, e-migrate letter and ship joining letter for checking. He was supposed to visit Dubai and then fly to Shiraz in Iran. However, when immigration authorities inquired about which company's ship he was going to work on, the name of the ship and the place of boarding, he could not give any replies.



The immigration officials then made detailed inquiries with the passenger and it emerged that the signature on the letter furnished by the passenger was forged. The passenger further told the authorities that he was a seaman and had procured the e-migrate letter and ship joining letter from an agent for Rs54,000, police said.



The immigration officials then got a police complaint lodged against the passenger. He has been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.