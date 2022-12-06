Mumbai: Bank defrauded of ₹ 4 crore with forged documents | Pixabay

A Regional Manager of a private bank has lodged a complaint with the Vakola police claiming that the bank had been allegedly defrauded to the tune of Rs 4.72 crore after car loans of 37 customers were approved by the bank on the basis of forged documents in the past few years. The bank has also alleged the role of a bank official in the said fraud.

According to the police, as per the complainant, from September 2018 to March 2020, applications seeking car loans from 37 customers were received at the Kalina branch of the bank in Santacruz (E). The verification of documents is done by bank officials.

As per the FIR lodged by the bank, during the said period, an official of the bank who was working in the said branch, had given a positive report after verification of the documents of the 37 customers. After the final approval was given by the bank, the loan amount was disbursed to the customers in their bank accounts.

"On January 13, 2021, when the stock of the car loans was taken at the Kalina branch, it came to light that the dealer documents submitted by the 37 customers were forged. This was corroborated after the bank made inquiries with the dealers and they confirmed that they had not issued those documents," the FIR stated.

The bank in its police complaint has suspected the role of six persons, including a then-bank official.

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 470 (forged document or electronic record) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.