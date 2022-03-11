Mumbai: Man booked for smoking cigarette mid-air in flight

The Sahar police have booked a 30-year-old man who was travelling from Kuwait to Mumbai on Thursday, for allegedly smoking inside the toilet section of the flight, while the flight was mid-air. The police have registered a criminal offence in the matter stating that the accused had violated the Aircraft rules and had also put the lives of other passengers at risk because of his act. This is the second such case in the past few days that has come to light.

The accused person has been identified as Mohammad Adeel Ansari a resident of Kidwai Nagar in Kanpur.

According to the police, Ansari was travelling from a flight from Kuwait to Mumbai and around 7:30 am, when the flight was in mid-air, he went inside the toilet section of the flight and started smoking a cigarette. When the flight crew members learnt about this, they reported about the same to the police as soon as the flight landed.

The police have registered a case under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25 (Smoking in aircraft) of the Aircraft Rules.

On February 28, 36-year-old Jahangir Siddiqui Malik, a construction worker in Saudi Arabia, was booked for allegedly smoking a flavoured cigar aboard a Riyadh-Mumbai flight mid-air in the aircraft's toilet. The offence was reported as soon as the flight landed and the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for endangering life and personal safety of others.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 07:36 PM IST