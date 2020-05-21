Mumbai: Man booked for giving his wife triple talaq after she asked him to bring diapers for their child

Mumbai: Nagpada police have booked a 30-year-old man for allegedly giving his wife triple talaq when she asked him to bring diapers for their child. Following the complaint, the accused has been booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of rights of marriage) Act 2019.

According to the woman, on Monday evening she had asked her husband to bring diapers for their two-and-half-year-old son. An argument started between them after the husband refused to do so which eventually lead to the husband saying "talaq talaq talaq" to the woman. Following the incident, the woman approached Nagpada police and registered a complaint.