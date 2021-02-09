Mumbai: Man booked for conning physiotherapist into giving sexual pleasure, denied bail

A sessions court has denied bail to a 43-year-old who has multiple cases against him across the city and Navi Mumbai for outraging modesty of women. In the present case, he allegedly gained sexual pleasure from a physiotherapist by pretending to have a sexual problem.

The court in its order while denying him bail noted that in various police stations offences are registered against Eric Anklesaria for outraging modesty of women which prima facie shows that he might be a habitual offender.

It said that he has not contended that he suffers from any medical problem and was referred to the complainant and observed that hence, it prima facie appears that he visited the informant to get sexual pleasure by deceiving her.

The Vakola police had informed the court about similar cases against him in Amboli police station, Worli police station and in Navi Mumbai in Turbhe police station and Nhava Sheva police station.

The man had sought bail stating that it was a false FIR and that he worked as a Vice President in an MNC.

The physiotherapist had stated in her complaint that her clinic had received a phone call on Nov 2, 2020, that a patient who had been operated by one Dr. Pradhan - Joshi was suffering from urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction and that he needed Faradic Stimulation and exercise of masturbation. The caller said the treatment must be confidential. Soon, a man who introduced himself as Rayan Menesis had come to the clinic. The physiotherapist had informed him that Faradic Stimulation was not possible as there was no electricity. He had insisted that he needed masturbation urgently. When she was giving the treatment, she alleged he tried to get intimate with her and she had objected to it. Thereafter, while preparing the treatment papers he had compelled her to mention that he had taken treatment for back pain. Some days later, she got a phone call from police who informed her about this being his modus operandi and she lodged the complaint.