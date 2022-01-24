Mumbai: Man beaten on suspicion of being thief succumbs to injuries; family members protest

A man suspected of being a thief was allegedly beaten by some people in Damu Nagar area on January 13 and later succumbed to injuries on January 15.

The family members of the victim protested outside the additional police commissioner's office demanding stringent action against the accused.

Mumbai Police officials said that action against the accused to be taken after post mortem and forensic probe.

Mumbai | Family members of a man, who was allegedly beaten by some people on suspicion of being a thief in Damu Nagar area on Jan 13 & later succumbed to injuries on Jan 15 protested outside Addt'l Commissioner's office demanding strict action against accused y'day: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/xNx5PLmetI — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

