Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 09:43 AM IST

Mumbai: Man beaten on suspicion of being thief succumbs to injuries; family members protest

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

A man suspected of being a thief was allegedly beaten by some people in Damu Nagar area on January 13 and later succumbed to injuries on January 15.

The family members of the victim protested outside the additional police commissioner's office demanding stringent action against the accused.

Mumbai Police officials said that action against the accused to be taken after post mortem and forensic probe.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 09:43 AM IST
