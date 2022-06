Representative Image | File

In a shocking incident captured on camera, a man is seen attempting to break a BEST bus's windshield after seemingly having a heated argument with the driver.

The incident took place at Malad's Malvani area and was recorded by a passenger.

In the video, the man is seen arguing with the BEST driver. After a while however, he loses his cool and attempts to break open the windshield with what appears to be a brick.