Mumbai: Man Attacks Himself With Blade During Court Appearance, FIR Registered

The police have registered an FIR against the accused for attacking himself with a blade while he was being taken to court for appearance. The accused wanted to implicate the policemen by attacking himself with a blade.The accused was arrested in a case by Kalachowki police station. After appearing in court, when the police started taking him to jail, he hid a blade in his mouth, with which he first attacked himself. After this, he started threatening the policemen by showing them the blade.

Accused Arrested Under Theft Accusations

According to information received from Bhoiwada police, the accused named Mohammad Gaus Peer Mohammad Pathan (34) was arrested under theft sections. He was taken to Bhoiwada court for court appearance.

After appearing in Bhoiwada court, the accused was sent to judicial custody. The police team accompanying him was taking him to jail when the accused came out of the court and took out a blade from his mouth and attacked himself. When an attempt was made to stop him, he attacked those policemen as well.

FIR Registered By Police, Accused Taken To Hospital

In this case, the police have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC. The accused was taken to the hospital where he was treated. The police is engaged in further investigation of the case.

According to the information, the accused was abusing the police while being taken from the lock up to the court. He did not want to go to jail. So he came out and started threatening the police.