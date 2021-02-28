Mumbai: Man arrested for strangling wife suspecting illicit affair

The MIDC Police in Andheri (E) arrested a 30-year-old man for the murder charges of his wife early on Saturday. Police said that the accused suspected his wife of having an extra-marital affair and had entered into a heated argument with her on Friday, during which he strangled her to death.

Police said that the accused acted in a fit of rage and thought that she was only unconscious after the fight. Further investigation is underway.

According to police sources, the accused, identified as Naran Chowdhury, 30, worked at a stationary shop in Mahim. Chowdhury had married Kavita, 28, nine years ago and the couple has a son. Lately, Chowdhury was suspicious of his wife's activities, which allegedly hinted that she was having an extra marital affair. This suspicion led to several fights and the latest of which broke out on Friday morning, in front of their son.

Police said that during the fight, Chowdhury strangled his wife with his bare hands, following which she fell unconscious. Their son was asleep at the time of incident, said an official. Chowdhury left for work after the incident. When his son woke up, Kavita was lying on the ground, following which he alerted the father, who called his sister to check. Kavita was later rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

During probe, police interrogated the husband, who at first had not mentioned anything about strangulation, but later confessed to it. He was then arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder. He was produced in a local magistrate court, which remanded him in police custody.