Mumbai: Estranged husband stalks, kills wife in broad daylight at Chembur, arrested

A 21-year-old Vashi Naka resident, Akanksha Suresh Kharatmol, was allegedly stabbed and murdered by her paramour, with whom she was married for a brief period, who stalked her on Wednesday morning. The police have apprehended the accused, Akshay Athawale, (24) and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

According to police, Akanksha and Akshay had married each other outside a Bandra court in 2019, but their marriage, however, hit the rocks four months later and the woman returned to her maiden home. While Akshay, who worked at a surgical store in Lower Parel, was trying to woo Akanksha back, the former claims they were in a relationship despite hitting a rocky patch in their marital bliss.

Police said that Akanksha, who worked as a receptionist at a hospital in Dharavi, was on her way to the office in an autorickshaw, Akshay followed her on his motorcycle and intercepted the three-wheeler near Rahul Nagar in Chembur.

Upon confronting Akanksha, there was a minor squabble between the duo, wherein Akshay took out a sharp knife and stabbed the 21-year-old woman multiple times on her stomach, face and arms, leading to at least 12 injuries. While the woman was bleeding profusely, she was rushed to the hospital, wherein she was declared dead.

Subsequently, Akshay did not escape and was nabbed by RCF Police, which booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder, along with sections of the Arms Act for possession of a sharp knife. He will be produced before a local magistrate court on Thursday for seeking further remand to investigate the matter.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Jharkhand man held for cyber fraud

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:22 AM IST