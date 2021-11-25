Mumbai: Man arrested for raping minor girl in Vanrai

Mumbai: A man was apprehended by Vanrai Police and booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a minor girl in Goregaon (E). He was produced in a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody for further investigation.

According to police, the incident came to light after the victim, a teen, was experiencing pain in her abdomen, which is when the parents got her checked only to learn that she was pregnant. Sources claimed that the victim and the man were having a romantic relationship, which her parents were not in favour of.

After the information was revealed, the victim's parents approached the Vanrai police station and lodged a complaint. Police conducted the medical tests on the victim and subsequently registered a case of rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday and produced before a local magistrate court, which remanded him in police custody for further probe.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:20 PM IST