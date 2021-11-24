e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI drops to 280
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 08:23 AM IST

Mumbai: Man arrested for raping, impregnating minor girl in Vanrai

ANI
Representative Image | AFP

Representative Image | AFP

Advertisement

A man on Tuesday was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly raping a minor girl in Mumbai's Vanrai area, said police.

According to the information received from Mumbai Police, parents came to know when the victim girl complained of a stomachache. After checking with the doctor, it was revealed that the girl was pregnant.

The accused has been sent to three-day police custody by a Mumbai court.

Consequently, the girl was questioned by the parents when she told them about the rape, as per the police.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act at the nearest police station.

The accused was arrested and was presented in court earlier today.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Woman pickpocketer held again at Bandra station, has 19 cases lodged against her Mumbai: Woman pickpocketer held again at Bandra station, has 19 cases lodged against her

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 08:23 AM IST
Advertisement