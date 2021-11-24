Mumbai: Man arrested for raping, impregnating minor girl in Vanrai

A man on Tuesday was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly raping a minor girl in Mumbai's Vanrai area, said police.

According to the information received from Mumbai Police, parents came to know when the victim girl complained of a stomachache. After checking with the doctor, it was revealed that the girl was pregnant.

The accused has been sent to three-day police custody by a Mumbai court.

Consequently, the girl was questioned by the parents when she told them about the rape, as per the police.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act at the nearest police station.

The accused was arrested and was presented in court earlier today.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 08:23 AM IST