Mumbai: Man arrested for raping and assaulting two minor relatives for 5 years |

The Sewree police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting two minor girls, since the year 2017.

The matter surfaced when a local NGO, which is known to spread awareness about ‘good and bad’ touch to young girls in the city, first interacted with the victims. “The NGO was, as usual, carrying out their awareness programme when the two girls – aged 15 and 17 – who are also sisters – spoke out and narrated about what was happening to them since 2017,” said a police officer, who is part of the investigating team in the case.

He continued, “The NGO workers convinced the victims to talk out, comfortably after which they said there were being sexually assaulted and raped by a man, who is also a distant cousin of theirs. However, since they were threatened by the accused to keep the matter to themselves or else there would be repercussions, they never shared it with anyone, including their parents.”

Along with this, the accused told the victims that if they said the matter to anyone, it would bring ‘shame’ to them and their families in society.

After hearing their stories, the NGO workers informed the victim’s parents who later approached the police station on August 21.

While recording the statement from the victims, it was known to the police that the last time the accused, identified as Jahangir Ansari, had tried to rape and assault both the victims were on August 16.

After acquiring details from the victim’s parents about Ansari and his whereabouts, the police located and arrested him immediately.

A case is registered against the accused under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. This, along with sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault), and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Senior Inspector Manoj Saindre, Sewree Police Station confirmed that Ansari as of now is in judicial custody.