Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting schools girls preparing for drama

The Shivaji Park police have arrested a 20-year-old man for molesting minor girls at a school in Dadar. The girls were practicing for a drama to be presented at the annual day when the suspect touched them inappropriately on the pretext of attaching the mic on their collars. The students complained to their parents on reaching home. The police said parents of five girls aged around 12 years approached them with complaints. A case has been registered for sexual harassment under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.