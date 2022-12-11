e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man arrested for molesting schools girls preparing for drama

Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting schools girls preparing for drama

The Shivaji Park police have arrested a 20-year-old man for molesting minor girls at a school in Dadar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 02:52 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Follow us on

The Shivaji Park police have arrested a 20-year-old man for molesting minor girls at a school in Dadar. The girls were practicing for a drama to be presented at the annual day when the suspect touched them inappropriately on the pretext of attaching the mic on their collars. The students complained to their parents on reaching home. The police said parents of five girls aged around 12 years approached them with complaints. A case has been registered for sexual harassment under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

Read Also
Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be almost complete in December: Nitin Gadkari
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Gautam Singhania finishes maiden realty project ahead of time

Thane: Gautam Singhania finishes maiden realty project ahead of time

Mumbai: A clarion call for upholding human rights

Mumbai: A clarion call for upholding human rights

Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting schools girls preparing for drama

Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting schools girls preparing for drama

Navi Mumbai Metro inches closer to reality

Navi Mumbai Metro inches closer to reality

Mumbai: HC upholds refusal of NOC for redevelopment of project near Naval area

Mumbai: HC upholds refusal of NOC for redevelopment of project near Naval area