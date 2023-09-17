Mumbai: Man Arrested For Harassing Woman With Fake Facebook Profile

File Photo

Mumbai: D B Marg police have arrested a man for creating a fake Facebook account of a woman and using her morphed photos to send obscene messages to people. The accused took the steps after the woman rejected his proposal.

According to information received from police, the accused Prince Kumar Bharti, 28 has been arrested from Andhra Pradesh after a 21-year-old woman complained to police that Bharti was stalking and defaming her on social media.

Bharti hails from Bihar and works in Andhra Pradesh and met the girl through social media in 2020. The two exchanged numbers and started chatting. Bharti came to Mumbai in 2022 to meet the girl. He proposed to her which the woman initially rejected.

Police said that Bharti had initially not revealed his real identity to the woman and had said that he was working in UAE.

Three social media accounts

The man had identified himself as Prince Goswami and they used to talk on Facebook and WhatsApp. When the woman broke friendship with him, the accused became furious and allegedly created three social media accounts in the woman’s name and sent friend requests to people known to him.

When some people accepted the request thinking it was the same woman, they were surprised to see her morphed pictures in the photo gallery. They alerted the woman who later contacted the police.

