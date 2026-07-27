Mumbai: Man Arrested For Attacking Elderly Parents With Knife Over Quarrel In Versova | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Versova police have arrested a 27-year-old man residing at Manik Moti Apartments on Yari Road for allegedly attacking his elderly parents with a kitchen knife, an act reportedly triggered by his irritation over their incessant quarrels.

The accused, Nabeen Qureshi, is pursuing his postgraduation while living with his family. The incident took place on Saturday morning when Qureshi was asleep and woke up around 10:40 am to the sound of his father Ejaz, 70, and mother Mobina, 63, arguing loudly in the kitchen. According to the police, Qureshi flew into a sudden rage, grabbed a knife, and slashed both his parents across their faces.

His younger brother Hajik, 25, a civil engineer, later provided a statement to the police describing the sequence of events. Despite his injuries, Ejaz, along with Mobina, who had also suffered facial wounds, was rushed to Tunga Hospital in Andheri West by Qureshi himself. However, a neighbour noticed the elderly couple’s injuries and promptly informed the police. “We reached the hospital and found that Ejaz had been admitted, while Mobina was treated and discharged,” said a police officer.

The officers detained Qureshi and searched the house, recovering the knife used in the attack. When questioned about the motive, Mobina told police that her son had been suffering from depression for the past two years and was receiving treatment for the same. An FIR has been registered for attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/