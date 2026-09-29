Mumbai: Man Allegedly Caught Harassing Women In Harbour Line Ladies' Coach At Kurla, Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: A video purportedly showing a man being caught after allegedly harassing women in the ladies' compartment of a Harbour Line local train at Kurla railway station has gone viral on social media.

According to a post shared on X by an account, Harbour Line Users, the man was allegedly caught by alert passengers at Kurla and later handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The post claimed that members of the public confronted the man before handing him over to the authorities.

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Viral Video Shows Man Caught, Taken Away By Passengers

The viral video appears to show three to four people, including an RPF official, bringing the man down a railway bridge while holding his arms and legs. A group of passengers can be seen following them as they make their way towards the platform.

The man appears to resist being taken away and can be seen pushing his hands and legs while making repeated requests to passengers to let him go. Towards the end of the video, he is seen being dragged by his legs along the platform after his hands become free. The post accompanying the video alleged that the man had been harassing women inside the Harbour Line ladies' compartment and was caught by passengers at Kurla.

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DRM Mumbai CR Responds To Viral Video

The official X account of the Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Central Railway, also responded to the post, tagging the RPF and asking officials to look into the matter. However, the claims surrounding the video could not be independently verified by FPJ. It is also not clear from the video when the incident took place or what led to the man's detention.

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There were no official reports confirming any legal action against the individual at the time of publishing this report. An official statement from the Railways or the RPF regarding the incident and the circumstances leading to the man's detention is awaited.

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