Mumbai: Man Acquitted In Wife's Stabbing Case As Father-In-law Turns Hostile

The sessions court has acquitted a man booked for stabbing his wife and causing her death in April 2019. The court acquitted him after the father-in-law, the complainant, turned hostile as he was not able to look after the couple’s children any more.

Besides, the woman in her statement had stated that she had fell on a pair of scissors and sustained injuries.

Couple had been married for 11 years

As per the case registered with Nehru Nagar police, the couple were married for around 11 years and had two children. The father-in-law stated in his complaint that his daughter was suffering from tuberculosis, while her husband was not earning and was an alcoholic.

On April 18, 2019, at about 1pm, the accused came home drunk and fought with his wife and assaulted her with a pair of scissors. The woman went to her father’s house for help. She was taken to a local doctor who attended her wounds and discharged her.

However, in the evening, the accused again started quarrelling because of which someone called the police. The woman was later taken to Rajawadi Hospital for a medical check up. The complainant claimed that when she was taken to Rajawadi, the police had called him. He claimed that when the police asked them to lodged the case, his daughter refused and also asked her father to not take any steps against her husband.

Victim taken to hospital due to infected wound

Two days later after the incident, the wound became infected and the woman was again taken to Rajawadi, where she died on April 23. After her death, her father registered a complaint against her husband for murder.

When the police went to record the woman’s statement, she had claimed that she suffered injuries after falling on a pair of scissors. However, her father said it was the accused who assaulted her.

During the trial, however, the father turned hostile and said he was very poor and could not take care of the couple’s kids. The prosecution contended that the father, because of circumstance and practical issues, could not support it. He was unable to maintain the grandchildren because of poverty and hence could not supported the prosecution.

The court hence acquitted the accused.