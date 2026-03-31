Mumbai: Malvani Police Seize 37 Kg Cannabis Worth ₹18.5 Lakh; Three Arrested | IANS

Mumbai: In a significant anti-drug operation, the Malvani Police have seized 37 kg of cannabis and arrested three individuals in connection with the case. The contraband, valued at approximately ₹18.5 lakh, was recovered during a surveillance patrol in the Poonam Rose Nursery area along Marve Road in Malad.

According to an IANS post, the action was initiated after a surveillance team on routine patrol noticed suspicious activity in the area. Upon closer inspection and subsequent intervention, the team apprehended three persons and recovered the cannabis from their possession.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Malvani police seized 37 kg of cannabis and arrested three individuals in a major anti-drug operation. The seizure, valued at ₹18.5 lakh, was made when a police surveillance team on patrol in the Poonam Rose Nursery area of Marve Road spotted suspicious… pic.twitter.com/8vKYpTXBSz — IANS (@ians_india) March 31, 2026

The accused have been identified as Lavkush Phoolchand Verma (28), Ankit Kumar Mansingh (24), and Seetu Ramkumar Verma (24). All three have been taken into custody and booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

This news comes in a few days after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intercepted a massive drug smuggling attempt at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Security personnel seized approximately 2 kg of high-grade hydroponic weed, valued at nearly Rs 2 crore. A loader employed with a ground-handling agency has been detained in connection with the smuggling attempt, officials said.

The loader, who had authorised access to restricted airside areas as part of his duties, was intercepted at a staff exit gate while attempting to exit the terminal with a backpack during routine security checks. During screening via the X-ray Baggage Inspection System (X-BIS), CISF personnel detected dense, suspicious images that did not match the declared contents of the bag. "The operator flagged the bag, and the individual was immediately intercepted for a detailed search," a CISF official said.

During a subsequent physical inspection of the bag, personnel recovered contraband items. The matter was immediately referred to the Customs Department, which identified the substance as hydroponic weed weighing around 2 kg, a potent, soil-less variety of cannabis that commands a premium in the illicit market, and estimated its value at around Rs 2 crore.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over insider threats in high-security zones such as airports, particularly involving personnel with authorised access. Security agencies have, in recent years, stepped up surveillance and random checks on ground staff to plug such vulnerabilities.

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