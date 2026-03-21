Mumbai: CISF Foils ₹2 Crore Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Attempt at CSMIA Airport | CISF X Account

Mumbai: In a major security breakthrough, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday foiled a high-value drug smuggling attempt at Mumbai Airport, recovering hydroponic weed worth approximately Rs 2 crore from a loader working within the terminal premises.

Big Catch at Mumbai Airport: CISF Foils ₹2 Crore Smuggling Attempt



On 20.03.2026, a loader working at Mumbai Airport was intercepted while exiting the terminal building with a backpack. During routine security screening through the X-BIS system, on-duty CISF personnel noticed… pic.twitter.com/iEuVXlgAV4 — CISF (@CISFHQrs) March 21, 2026

According to a tweet shared by CISF, the incident took place on March 20, 2026, when the airport staffer was intercepted during routine screening while exiting the terminal building with a backpack. The alert CISF personnel on duty flagged suspicious contents in the bag during X-ray baggage inspection (X-BIS), prompting immediate intervention.

Upon closer examination, security personnel discovered contraband concealed inside the backpack. Authorities later confirmed the seized substance to be hydroponic weed weighing approximately 2 kilograms. The estimated market value of the narcotic is said to be close to Rs. 2 crore, indicating a significant attempt to traffic high-grade drugs through the airport.

In the same post, CISF underscored the alertness and prompt action of its personnel in foiling the smuggling attempt, reiterating its commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure and ensuring airports remain secure against threats, including narcotics trafficking.

Following the detection, CISF officials promptly handed over the accused individual along with the recovered contraband to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The case has once again drawn attention to the use of airport staff and internal access points in smuggling attempts, raising concerns about insider involvement in such illegal networks. Authorities are expected to further probe the matter to identify possible links and uncover any larger syndicate behind the operation.

According to data released by the Ministry of Finance, the Airport Commissionerate at CSMIA seized over 1,330 kilograms of hydroponic weed in 244 cases during the financial year 2025–26, up to March 18, 2026. These operations resulted in the arrest of 286 individuals allegedly involved in smuggling activities, indicating the scale and frequency of such attempts.

Air Intelligence Unit, Mumbai Customs, intercepts multiple drug smuggling attempts at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport



During the financial year 2025–26 up to March 18, 2026, the Airport Commissionerate at CSMIA has seized over 1,330 kilograms of hydroponic weed… pic.twitter.com/jQTin7FcH2 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2026

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