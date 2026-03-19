Mumbai Customs Seizes Over 1,330 Kg Hydroponic Weed At CSMIA In FY26; 286 Arrested In 244 Cases

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs has intercepted multiple drug smuggling attempts at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), underlining a sharp rise in narcotics trafficking cases.

Air Intelligence Unit, Mumbai Customs, intercepts multiple drug smuggling attempts at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport



During the financial year 2025–26 up to March 18, 2026, the Airport Commissionerate at CSMIA has seized over 1,330 kilograms of hydroponic weed… pic.twitter.com/jQTin7FcH2 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2026

According to data released by the Ministry of Finance, the Airport Commissionerate at CSMIA seized over 1,330 kilograms of hydroponic weed in 244 cases during the financial year 2025–26, up to March 18, 2026. These operations resulted in the arrest of 286 individuals allegedly involved in smuggling activities, indicating the scale and frequency of such attempts.

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Rs.8 Crore Worth Of Hydroponic Weed

This comes amid a series of recent seizures at the airport. On February 16, Mumbai Airport Customs officials, in two separate cases, seized drugs collectively valued at around Rs. 8 crore from passengers arriving from Bangkok and arrested two individuals.

In the first case, Customs officers intercepted Subhan Khan (44), a resident of Karnataka, upon his arrival at CSMI Airport on Monday. During inspection of his trolley bag, officials found four transparent vacuum-sealed plastic packets concealed inside. The packets contained 3,592 grams of a greenish-coloured substance in lump form, suspected to be hydroponic weed (marijuana), valued at approximately Rs.4 crore in the illicit market.

In the second case, another passenger, Ilyas Shaikh (45), also a resident of Karnataka, was intercepted under similar circumstances after arriving from Bangkok. A search of his baggage led to the recovery of four vacuum-sealed packets containing an identical quantity, 3,592 grams, of the same suspected narcotic substance, also valued at around Rs. 4 crore.

During questioning, both accused admitted that they were aware of the stringent legal consequences associated with drug smuggling but were lured by the promise of quick and easy money. Officials said that the modus operandi suggested a coordinated attempt, possibly involving a wider network operating across international routes.

Customs officials further stated that preliminary investigations have revealed the involvement of other individuals who are yet to be identified. Efforts are currently underway to trace the source of the contraband and apprehend key associates linked to the operation, with the probe still at an early stage.

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