Mumbai Malaria Cases: Dangerous P Falciparum Strain Share Doubles From 12 Per Cent In 2023 To 25 Pc In 2025

Mumbai records a sharp rise in malaria cases associated with the potentially severe P. falciparum parasite | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 11, 2026: Mumbai has witnessed a worrying shift in its malaria profile, with the share of Plasmodium falciparum (a type of malaria parasite that can cause severe illness) more than doubling from 12% in 2023 to 25% in 2025, according to data obtained through an RTI (Right to Information) query.

Mumbai recorded 7,319 malaria cases in 2023, including 6,395 P. vivax (another type of malaria parasite), 864 P. falciparum and 60 mixed infections (infection with more than one malaria parasite). After accounting for mixed infections, P. vivax contributed 6,455 cases (88%), while P. falciparum accounted for 924 cases (12%).

In 2025, total malaria cases increased to 10,163, comprising 7,591 P. vivax, 2,382 P. falciparum and 190 mixed infections. Including mixed infections in the respective parasite contribution, P. vivax accounted for 7,781 cases (75%), while P. falciparum accounted for 2,572 cases (25%).

Thus, P. falciparum-associated cases increased by nearly 178%, from 924 in 2023 to 2,572 in 2025, while total malaria cases rose by around 39%. At the same time, the contribution of P. vivax declined from 88% to 75%.

Doctors Flag Rising Risk

Dr Honey Savla, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said the rising contribution of P. falciparum is concerning as the parasite can progress rapidly and, in severe cases, cause complications involving the brain, kidneys, liver and other organs.

“The rise highlights the need for greater vigilance, particularly during the monsoon when mosquito breeding tends to increase. However, the presence of P. falciparum does not mean every case will become severe. Early diagnosis and timely treatment significantly reduce the risk of complications,” she said.

She advised people experiencing fever, chills, headache, body ache, excessive weakness or sweating, particularly after mosquito exposure, to undergo appropriate testing instead of delaying medical evaluation or self-medicating.

Do’s

• Use mosquito repellents and mosquito nets/screens.

• Wear full-sleeved clothing, especially during mosquito-active hours.

• Eliminate stagnant water around homes and workplaces.

• Seek medical evaluation promptly if fever develops.

• Take prescribed treatment strictly as advised.

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Don’ts

• Do not ignore persistent or high fever.

• Do not take antimalarial medicines without medical advice.

• Do not assume fever is simply a viral infection.

• Do not delay emergency care if there is confusion, breathing difficulty, repeated vomiting, severe weakness, jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes) or reduced urine output.

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