 Mumbai: Malad Police Arrested Three Real Estate Directors For ₹12 Crore Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Malad Police Arrested Three Real Estate Directors For ₹12 Crore Fraud

Mumbai: Malad Police Arrested Three Real Estate Directors For ₹12 Crore Fraud

As per Malad police, an employee of Rishabraj Toughcons City Homes Private Limited, made a deal with 19 Malad Jai Amrit Housing Society members in October 2016, taking money from them to build houses for a redevelopment project.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
Real Estate Company Directors Arrested For Rs 12 Crore Fraud In Malad | Representational Image

Mumbai: Malad Police registered a case against three directors of a real estate firm for reportedly defrauding 19 individuals of Rs 12.50 crore on October 2. The accused took a loan from a housing finance company in the names of 19 flat buyers, claiming it was for building flats for them, but rather than using the funds for the project, they misappropriated it for their own benefit.

FIR Lodged

The real estate agents, Prakshal Vanavat, Ranvijay Singh, and Rahul Jain have been charged by the police based on a complaint made by Krishna Gaud, a 44-year-old resident of Malad (West).

Read Also
ED Raids On Mumbai Real Estate Developer Nirmal Lifestyle In Connection With Housing Fraud Case
article-image

Police Reports

FPJ Shorts
MBVV Police Crack Down On Caretaker Assault: Stricter Recruitment Protocols For Manpower Agencies
MBVV Police Crack Down On Caretaker Assault: Stricter Recruitment Protocols For Manpower Agencies
Doing Business & Studying In New Zealand To Get Dearer For Outsiders As Island Nation Increases Visa Fee By 200%
Doing Business & Studying In New Zealand To Get Dearer For Outsiders As Island Nation Increases Visa Fee By 200%
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To 42-Year-Old Lawyer In ₹62 Lakh Fraud Case
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To 42-Year-Old Lawyer In ₹62 Lakh Fraud Case
GATE 2025: Apply Now To Avoid Late Fees; Deadline For Regular Registration Closes Today!
GATE 2025: Apply Now To Avoid Late Fees; Deadline For Regular Registration Closes Today!

According to police reports, Vanavat, employed by Rishabraj Toughcons City Homes Private Limited, made a deal with 19 Malad Jai Amrit Housing Society residents in October 2016. He received payment from them to build houses in a redevelopment scheme.

The 12 Crore Fraud

It is claimed that Vanavat, along with Singh and Jain, plotted to get a loan of Rs 12.50 crore from Reliance Home Finance. According to the police complaint, on November 21, 2017, the three individuals made an agreement with the finance company and listed 19 members of the housing society as borrowers when obtaining loans.

In the FIR, the complainant claimed that the three accused failed to repay the loan to the finance company, misused the loan funds for personal gain, violated the trust of the housing society members, and defrauded them.

Read Also
Mumbai: Real Estate Developer & CEO Booked For Alleged ₹13.65 Crore Fraud In Bhandup Flat Scheme
article-image

Citizens Involve Police

One of the 19 victims stated that the buyers received the apartments, but the loans remain unpaid in their names due to the accused person not repaying.

After continuously contacting the builders who were accused, the members of the housing society decided to go to the police and lodge a complaint in May 2024.

Case Transfer

The Malad police have charged the three suspects with sections 406, 420, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and are verifying the truthfulness of the accusations against them. The Mumbai police EOW may take over the investigation of cases with fraud involving over Rs 10 crore, resulting in the transfer of the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MBVV Police Crack Down On Caretaker Assault: Stricter Recruitment Protocols For Manpower Agencies

MBVV Police Crack Down On Caretaker Assault: Stricter Recruitment Protocols For Manpower Agencies

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To 42-Year-Old Lawyer In ₹62 Lakh Fraud Case

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To 42-Year-Old Lawyer In ₹62 Lakh Fraud Case

Mumbai: Malad Police Arrested Three Real Estate Directors For ₹12 Crore Fraud

Mumbai: Malad Police Arrested Three Real Estate Directors For ₹12 Crore Fraud

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Thane Crime Branch Detains Chairman & Secretary Of School Where Two...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Thane Crime Branch Detains Chairman & Secretary Of School Where Two...

Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Businessman’s Death Adds To Rising Toll Of Suicide Attempts On Atal Setu; 6th...

Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Businessman’s Death Adds To Rising Toll Of Suicide Attempts On Atal Setu; 6th...