Mumbai: Malad man caught in spurious loan app trap

Mumbai: A 28-year old graphic designer from Malad has lodged a complaint with the Kurar police against loan sharks who threatened him and shared obscenely morphed pictures of him with his contacts for not paying the money they were planning to extort from him.

After researching on the net and downloading a loan app via a link on his facebook profile, the victim shared his Aadhar, PAN, bank details and his photograph on the app. He obtained a loan and repaid. Convinced it was a genuine platform, he applied for another and repaid Rs21,600. However, he started getting threatening and abusive calls from loan sharks who harassed him to pay more money.

When he refused to comply the loan sharks morphed his photograph obscenely and shared it with some from his contact list, following which he approached the police.

The Kurar police have registered a case under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) and 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.