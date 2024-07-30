Mumbai: Malabar Hills' Treetop Walkway Nears Completion Amid Delays & Controversy

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: Although delayed by over a year, the Treetop Walkway, one of the city’s most anticipated attractions, is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The 700-meter-long bridge in Malabar Hills will offer panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.

BMC Invites Tenders

In 2021, the BMC invited tenders worth Rs22 crore for constructing the walkway in a secluded forest area on Siri Road, Malabar Hills. The elevated wooden pathway, supported by steel and raised about two meters with a ten-meter elevation, will provide unobstructed views of the Arabian Sea, Marine Drive, and the city’s skyline.

The project, backed by former environment minister Aditya Thackeray, was initially slated for completion in early 2023. Although the change in government did not halt the project, it did slow its progress. Architect Rahul Kadri, who conceptualised the walkway, stated that around 80% of the work is completed.

80% Work Done

“About 80% of the work has been completed, and I want to prioritise quality over speed. The ticket counter and the approach road need to be finished,” Kadri said.

The walkway has been a topic of discussion among Malabar Hills residents, with some hoping it will be ready by Diwali and others expecting completion by year’s end.

Thackeray Criticizes The Govt On Project's Progress

Thackeray criticised the current state government on social media, alleging that the project’s progress has slowed. He also opposed plans to charge visitors for entry.

“The Nature Walkway project is taking shape, but the current regime has slowed it down. This elevated walkway would have been completed by early 2023, with stunning views of Girgaon Chaupati. The current regime is also planning to charge tickets, which was not intended. I hope they complete it on time and keep it open for all, free of cost,” he said.