Mumbai: Malabar hill viewing gallery to reopen next week

After two years of the Covid-19 induced restrictions, the viewing gallery at Malabar Hill is all set to reopen for the public next week, said deputy hydraulic engineer Rajesh Tamhane on Monday.

One of the most popular tourist spots in south Mumbai also known as the Pramod Nawalkar Viewing Gallery, it offers a panoramic view of Chowpatty beach, Nariman Point and the Queen’s Necklace with its shimmering lights at night.

Located next to Kamala Nehru Park, the deck was inaugurated in October 2018. It is large enough to accommodate 50 people at a time. It also has four big binoculars.

“After the lockdown ended, and all restrictions were relaxed, all public places such as beaches and gardens were reopened. However, tourists visiting the Hanging garden, Kamala Nehru Park are still not able to see the viewing gallery,” said Dilip Naik, ex-corporator, who wrote to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal in this regard.

“The viewing gallery was shut down as it needed to be sanitised regularly during the pandemic. This place is maintained by the BMC’s hydraulic department,” said Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner of D-Ward (Malabar Hill, Nepean Sea Road).

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 09:21 PM IST