Mumbai: Malabar Hill Residents Demand Geological Study & Construction Halt Amid Redevelopment Concerns

Representative Image | Salman Ansari

The increase in the number of building redevelopment projects in the uber luxurious Malabar Hill neighbourhood is causing deep anxiety among local residents. Small buildings and tony bungalows are being torn down to build skyscrapers which involve deep drilling into the rocks which together constitute the hill. Instead of focussing on the structural stability of individual buildings under redevelopment, the need is to commission a comprehensive study of the geological study of entire Malabar Hill as a whole.

Prakash Munshi, a local resident and social activist, told FPJ on Saturday that "Construction of several high-rise buildings up to 40 floors is underway in the area. Can the Hill withstand this level of excavation and weight? We risk a disaster if we continue to ignore these issues and attribute potential problems to natural calamities or climate change. The environment is being damaged to benefit a few contractors and builders. There is an urgent need for an in-depth geological study of the hill and till its findings are made public all construction activity should be stopped. This is necessary to avert large scale disaster in future."

Malabar Hill has already experienced two landslides in 2020, along with a road cave in. BG Kher Marg, which connects major junctions in South Mumbai and suffered extensive damage from a landslide, was reopened only after a closure of two and a half years.Recent infrastructure developments in South Mumbai, such as the Mumbai Coastal Road are expected to improve connectivity to the area where the city's affluent residents reside.

This has led to a surge in construction activities in the area. However, local residents fear that if development proceeds without proper planning, it could pose a serious threat to the neighborhood.Pervin Sanghvi, another resident said, 'We are not opposed to redevelopment, but the government must ensure thorough planning, which includes the stability of the hill as a whole.

Redevelopment without assessing the feasibility of the landscape can lead to significant issues down the line. It will contribute to increased noise, air, and visual pollution. Trees play a crucial role in controlling pollution, but widespread redevelopment often results in the removal of many trees. Additionally, construction debris is frequently not disposed of responsibly. These issues need to be addressed with the utmost seriousness."Pramod Mandrekar, former corporator, stated, "The Malabar Hill area, home to many VIPs, cannot halt development entirely, but it can be managed more judiciously. The increasing strain on infrastructure also needs careful consideration." Zoru Bhathena, an environmental activist, remarked, "It’s not just Malabar Hill; the entire city is experiencing extensive excavation. This could lead to significant problems in the future. Protective regulations are being ignored and progressively weakened."

Read Also Mumbai: Malabar Hill Reservoir Repair To Hit SoBo Water Supply

Bhushan Gagrani, municipal commissioner was not available for comment.

Local residents are increasingly dismayed by the surge in construction activities in the area.

Recent developments have also strained infrastructure impacting roads, parking, and water supply. Once known for its lush greenery, Malabar Hill is now being transformed into a concrete jungle, benefiting only a handful of contractors and builders, alleged locals.

They have demanded for a thorough geological study of the area and an immediate halt to further construction.