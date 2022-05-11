Mumbai: Malabar Hill faces power outage due to feeder fault

Several parts of the Malabar Hill residential area in South Mumbai witnessed a power outage on Tuesday night due to a feeder fault.

South Mumbai, one of the poshest localities in the city, gets power supply from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

The outage comes on the heels of a series of disruptions in power supply faced by the city over the last few months which has forced the state power distribution company MSEDCL to initiate load-shedding in several parts of Maharashtra.

On May 9, power outages were reported on Monday from Mumbai's Bandra, Khar, Dharavi, Santacruz and Chunabhatti areas.

The power outages took place after a transmission line tripped, said Tata Power in a statement. Power tripping happened at 9:30 pm and it was restored at 9:37 pm, it added.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:42 AM IST